PGO: SBU Has Audiotapes Of Batkivschyna MP Dubil's Discussions On Financing Interference In Presidential Elect

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has audio recordings of conversations in which Member of Parliament Valerii Dubil (Batkivschyna faction) discussed financing of interference in the presidential election.

Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko announced this at a news briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“According to the evidence that we have, including audio recorded lawfully by the SBU, [Dubil] coordinated and paid for the work of technologists, including technologists from Russia, who organized a ‘grid’ at the elections. This was not financed from the campaign fund. The amount of money hat was planned is impressive," he said.

The prosecutor general expects Dubil to appear for questioning by law enforcement officials on February 28.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine has accused members of the parliament Ruslan Bohdan and Valerii Dubil of the Batkivschyna faction of involvement in the financing and coordination of a scheme for interference in the presidential elections.