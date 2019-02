Fiscal Service: UAH 22 Million In Budget Revenue Lost Due To Corruption During Supply Of Smuggled Russian Spar

The State Fiscal Service has established that UAH 22 million in state budget revenue was lost as a result of corruption during supply of smuggled Russian spare parts to the UkrOboronProm state defense concern’s plants by the Optimumspetsdetal company (Kyiv).

Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko announced this at a news briefing, Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to Lutsenko, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau is investigating corruption during supply of spare parts by Optimumspetsdetal.

Besides, according to the prosecutor general, the State Fiscal Service inspected 10 of this company’s counterparties in 2018 on the instructions of the prosecutor's office.

"It was established that UAH 22 million in state budget revenue was lost due to non-payment of taxes," he said.

According to Lutsenko, the results of inspections of 30 other counterparties of Optimumspetsdetal will be submitted in the near future.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Petro Poroshenko has suspended Oleh Hladkovskyi from the post of first deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) at his own request.

Poroshenko has also called on law enforcement officials to check the information published by the Nashi Hroshi [Our Money] program’s journalists, who accused UkrOboronProm officials of embezzlement of funds.

These embezzlements are allegedly connected with Optimumspetsdetal and Hladkovskyi’s son Ihor.

Hladkovskyi has denied the accusation and asked the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the military prosecutor's office to verify the media reports alleging embezzlement by UkrOboronProm officials.