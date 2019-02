SACPO Obliged To Close Case Against Omelian On Suspicion Of Illegal Enrichment - Lawyer

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) is obliged to close the criminal proceedings against the Minister of Infrastructure Volodymyr Omelian on suspicion of illegal enrichment after the conviction by the Constitutional Court to prosecute officials for illegal enrichment unconstitutional.

Omelian’s lawyer Oleksandr Lysak said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"The prosecutor himself will close (the case), it is his duty," he said.

According to him, the defense itself will not apply to the prosecutor's office with a request to close the case on the illegal enrichment of Omelian.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Constitutional Court declared it unconstitutional to prosecute illegal enrichment.

Earlier, SACPO submitted to the court an indictment against Omelian about illegal enrichment and declaring inaccurate information.