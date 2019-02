Border guards have detained a militant of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) who guarded the wreck of the Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 (flight MH17) downed in Donbas.

Head of the State Border Service press-service Oleh Slobodian has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The detainee informed that the place was downed by a missile launched by militants from the village of Hrabove (Donetsk region).

Besides, the militants intimidated local residents and banned them from telling about the circumstances of the incident.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has put on the wanted list officer of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Oleg Ivannikov, suspected of involvement in downing of the plane in Donbas.