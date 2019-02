NBU Publishes Methodology Of Stress-Testing Of Banks In 2019

The National Bank of Ukraine has published the methodology of stress-testing of banks in 2019 that will start in May.

The central bank has said this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Current stress-testing is focused on analyzing of the portfolio of consumer loans with banks which has been rabidly growing in the last two years.

At present the risks related to that are insignificant however, underestimation of loan risks by banks and lower crediting standards might trigger an increase in vulnerability of the banking sector, therefore, the NBU is monitoring the issue.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, stress-testing is one of the phases of estimating banks' liquidity.

This year, a total of 29 banks are to undergo it.