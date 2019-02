The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) believes that Russian intelligence services are planning to damage communications cables with the aim of disrupting the operation of the voter register.

The press service of the Security Service of Ukraine announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In Dnipro, SBU officers have uncovered attempts by Russian intelligence services to obtain information about the communication networks that facilitate the conduct of elections of the president of Ukraine," the statement said.

“According to the plan by Russian intelligence services, massive damage of the cables and equipment of certain telecommunications operators will prevent stable operation of the State Register of Voters and block the operations of individual links of the Vybory unified information analysis system, which is currently being deployed," SBU notes.

