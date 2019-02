The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) has launched a criminal investigation into possible theft of assets by officials of the UkrOboronProm state defense concern.

A Ukrainian law enforcement source disclosed this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"We entered the information into the Unified Register Of Pre-Trial Investigations today," he said.

According to the source, the criminal investigation was launched under Article 191 of the Criminal Code.

Possible involvement of the National Security and Defense Council’s First Deputy Secretary Oleh Hladkovskyi will also be checked as part of this investigation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Petro Poroshenko has demanded that law enforcement officers verify the report by the Nashi Hroshi [Our Money] program’s journalists regarding embezzlement by UkrOboronProm officials. He has also supported the suspension of Hladkovskyi from office for the duration of the investigation.