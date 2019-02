The Supreme Court refused to recognize the participation of Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the presidential candidate, the head of the Kvartal 95 studio, as the host of the Liga Smeha [League of Laughter] television program as election campaign.

The press service of Zelenskyi said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The lawsuit against Zelenskyi was filed by the presidential candidate, the former host of the Priamyi TV channel, Yuliya Lytvynenko.

“Yuliya Lytvynenko demanded to recognize Volodymyr Zelenskyi’s participation as a host in the Liga Smeha TV program, which was broadcasted on February 15 on 1+1 TV channel, as illegal election campaign. Besides, the journalist asked the court to establish the fact of violation of financing of Zelenskyi's election campaign. The Supreme Court recognized the lawsuit as unfounded and denied its full satisfaction," the statement reads.

In the autumn of 2018, the presidential candidate, the leader of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party Yuliya Tymoshenko asked law enforcement officers to investigate the possible purchase by President Petro Poroshenko of the Priamyi TV channel through nominees from the son of former President Viktor Yanukovych.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier in February, 1+1 journalist Oleksandr Dubinskyi promulgated audio files in which Member of Parliament and former head of the Electoral Committee Oleksandr Chernenko talks about consultations with the Deputy Chairperson of the Central Election Commission Yevhen Radchenko and the National Council on Television and Broadcasting on possible actions to prevent the show of the series with the participation of Zelenskyi "Servant of the People-3".

Election of the President will take place on March 31 in the first round.