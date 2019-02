President Petro Poroshenko has suspended Oleh Hladkovskyi from the post of first deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

Poroshenko’s unofficial adviser and spokesperson for his election campaign headquarters Oleh Medvedev announced this at a news briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The president has just suspended Oleh Hladkovskyi from the post of first deputy secretary of the NSDC. Besides, he has been suspended from the post of head of the interagency commission on military-technical cooperation with other countries in accordance with the established procedure," he said.

Poroshenko suspended Hladkovskyi from these positions at his own request.

The president also called on law enforcement officials to check the information published by the Nashi Hroshi [Our Money] program’s journalists, who accused officials of the UkrOboronProm state defense concern of embezzlement of funds.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Hladkovskyi has denied the accusation and asked the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the military prosecutor's office to verify the media reports of embezzlement by UkrOboronProm officials.

UkrOboronProm and Hladkovskyi intend to file a lawsuit against the Nashi Hroshi program’s journalists in a bid to defend their honor and dignity.