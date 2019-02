Court Sentences Zaitseva And Dronov To 10 Years In Prison For Accident That Killed 6 People In Kharkiv In Octo

The Kyivskyi District Court of Kharkiv has sentenced Olena Zaitseva and Hennadii Dronov to 10 years in prison for an accident that killed six people in Kharkiv in October 2017.

Judge Viktor Popras announced the court’s decision at a session on February 26, the Ukrainian News Aagency reports.

The court also banned them from driving for three years and fully upheld the civil claims filed by the victims of the accident.

The court found Zaitseva and Dronov guilty of violating Section 3 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code (violation of traffic safety rules, resulting in deaths of several people).

Zaitseva fell ill during the announcement of the court’s decision, and was she was taken out of the courtroom.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a Volkswagen Touareg vehicle driven by Dronov collided with a Lexus vehicle driven by Zaitseva at the intersection of Sumska Street and Mechnykov Lane in downtown Kharkiv on October 18, 2017, after which the Lexus flew onto a sidewalk and hit the people standing there.

Five people aged between 19 and 46 died on the spot, six people suffered injuries of varying degrees of severity, and a 24-year-old woman died later in hospital.