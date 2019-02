Russia Starts Preparation For Issuing Russian Passports To Residents Of DPR And LPR - Military Intelligence

The Main Intelligence Department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine states that the Russian Federation has launched preparation for issuing of Russian passports to residents of self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR).

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense, Maksym Prauta, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the passports will first of all be provides to DPR and LPR officials and law enforcers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 18, 2017, Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a decree under which DPR and LPR passports were declared recognized by the Russian Federation.