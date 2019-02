Poroshenko Signs Law Banning Russian Observers From Participation In Elections In Ukraine

President Petro Poroshenko has signed the law that bans participation of Russian observers in elections in Ukraine.

Press service of the President of Ukraine said this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The law amends the Laws of Ukraine On Presidential Election In Ukraine, On Parliamentary Election In Ukraine, On Local Elections in Ukraine.

The law invalidates all opportunities for representatives of an aggressor state to observe elections in Ukraine.

The law will take effect on the day following the day of its promulgation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 7, the Ukrainian Parliament banned participation of Russian observers in elections in Ukraine.