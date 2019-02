Lawyers of former president Viktor Yanukovych sentenced to 13 years in prison, have submitted five appeal against the sentence.

Press service of the Obolonskyi District Court of Kyiv has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The appeals were submitted by private lawyers Oleksandr Baidyk, Oleksandr Horoshynskyi, Adriana Fazekosh, Bohdan Bilenko, Vitalii Serdiuk, Ihor Fedorenko, and Yurii Riabovol.

The appeals are provided on 478 pages of text.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 24, the Obolonskyi District Court of Kyiv sentenced former president Viktor Yanukovych to 13 years in prison in absentia.

The court found Yanukovych guilty of committing crimes punishable under Section 1 of Article 111 (treason), Section 5 of Article 27, and Section 2 of Article 437 (aiding the conduct of a was of aggression) of the Ukrainian Penal Code.

The former president was acquitted of committing crimes under Section 3 of Article 110 (encroachment on Ukraine’s territorial integrity and inviolability of its borders, with grave consequences) of the Penal Code.

The court determined that the fact Yanukovych acted under the influence of the Russian authorities was a mitigating circumstance.

The court found no aggravating circumstances.

The court noted that Yanukovych’s assets remain frozen.

It ordered Yanukovych to pay UAH 98,561 in legal costs.