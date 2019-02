President Petro Poroshenko says the Russian Federation is preparing possible invasion of Ukraine.

The President of Ukraine said this in the course of the opening of a strategic gathering along with the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Poroshenko said that Russia continued formation of the Zapad strategic-tactical command in the west.

In the southwest, Russia is managing two army corps of militants in Donbas.

Poroshenko added that the Ukraine's northern neighbor continued militarization of the Black Sea region.

Besides, he said Russia was deploying missile units not far from the border with Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Petro Poroshenko said there were 35,000 people forming illegal armed units in the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.