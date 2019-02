The Main Military Prosecutor’s Office has served the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ former chief of general staff and commander-in-chief Volodymyr Zamana with suspicion of high treason.

Deputy Prosecutor General/Chief Military Prosecutor Anatolii Matios announced this at a news briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, Zamana was served with suspicion under Section 1 of Article 111 of the 2001 version of the Criminal Code (treason).

Matios said that Zamana reduced the maximum size of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in violation of the law.

According to him, Zamana illegally cut 3,000 employees of military enlistment offices and canceled registration of draftees.

In addition, according to him, Zamana’s illegal actions in 2013 resulted in a reduction of the size of the military by 17,000 people, including 14,000 military personnel, and the disbanding of 70 military units.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Military Prosecutor’s Office detained Zamana earlier.