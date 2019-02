President Petro Poroshenko has said that part of the European Union in the export structure of Ukraine is almost 43%, and Russia - less than 8%.

He said this during the meeting of the Regional Development Council of Kyiv region, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, the EU’s share in exports of Ukraine is 42.6% ... The part of Russia in Ukrainian exports is 7.7%," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the citizens of Ukraine have visited the EU countries on biometric passports more than two million times since the beginning of the visa-free regime on June 11, 2017.