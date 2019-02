The Higher Anti-Corruption Court has been registered as a legal entity.

The press service of the State Judicial Administration announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A newly re-created legal entity – the Higher Anti-Corruption Court – was registered in accordance with Article 147 of the Law of Ukraine on the Judicial System and the Status of Judges and entered into the Unified State Register of Legal Entities, Individual Entrepreneurs, and Public Entities on February 22, 2019," the statement said.

The new legal entity’s identification code in the Unified State Register of Legal Entities, Entrepreneurs, and Public Entities is 42836259.

The legal entity is located at 18/5, Lypska Street, Kyiv.

Other measures to facilitate the actions necessary for proper launch of the Higher Anti-Corruption Court’s operations are continuing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Judicial Administration appointed former prosecutor Oleksii Zhukov as the acting head of the Higher Anti-Corruption Court on February 19.