In 2018, assets of the National Bank of Ukraine rose by 2.4% from UAH 1,026.091 billion to UAH 1,051.013 billion.

This follows from preliminary data on the balance of the central bank as at January 1, 2019, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The assets in the special drawing rights decreased most significantly from UAH 60.860 billion to UAH 100 million.

Ukraine's securities decreased insignificantly from UAH 371.7 billion to UAH 363.011 billion.

Besides, in 2018, loans to banks and other borrowers decreased from UAH 32.470 billion to UAH 22.145 billion, and payments on International Monetary Fund's quotas decreased from UAH 80.415 billion to UAH 77.472 billion.

At the same time, nonresidents' securities rose by 4.5% to 432.9 billion.

The NBU's obligations rose by 3.7% from UAH 817.594 billion to UAH 848.025 billion, а and equity capital decreased from UAH 208.497 billion to UAH 202.988 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2017, the assets of the NBU rose by 9.1% or UAH 85.511 billion to UAH 1.026 trillion.