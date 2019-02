Revenue of the state budget from customs clearance of vehicles registered abroad have made UAH 13.6 billion.

President Petro Poroshenko said at a meeting with representatives of the Ukrainian Government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine is reminding about expiration of the grace period for customs clearance of vehicles having foreign registration on February 22.

Verlanov reminded that a general customs clearance regime will be in force between February 23 and May 23.

From May 24, 2019, owners of vehicles having foreign registration will pay boosted fines, which will aim termination of use of such vehicles in the territory of Ukraine.

Verlanov reminded that owners of such vehicles have to pay a duty, VAT, excise fee and a fine of UAH 8,500.

All customs centers will operate until 12 a.m. from February 22.

Between November 25, 2018 and February 19, 2019, citizens of Ukraine cleared a total of 195,200 vehicles previously having foreign registration