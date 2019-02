In 2018, Kyiv-based Kyivstar telecommunication operator, which is part of the Ukrainian business-unit of the VimpelCom company, boosted its Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) by 14.2% or UAH 1.308 billion year over year to UAH 10.529 billion.

The operator has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, the revenue of the company rose by 13.2% or 2.177 billion to 18.719 billion, of which UAH 17.421 billion was the revenue from mobile communication services.

The CAPEX of the company rose by 18.4% to UAH 3.1 billion.

In the fourth quarter of 2018, Kyivstar boosted its net revenue by 16.6% or UAH 712 million to UAH 5.009 billion (UAH 4.671 billion from mobile communication services) and its EBITDA by 12% or UAH 299 million year over year to UAH 2.494 billion.

In the fourth quarter of 2018, the user base of Kyivstar decreased by 0.5% to 26.4 million people, and the number of mobile data users rose by 18.2% to 14.8 million people.

In the fourth quarter of 2018, the revenue from fixed-telephony rose by 9.1% to UAH 311 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the first nine months of 2018, Kyiv-based Kyivstar telecommunication operator, which is part of the Ukrainian business-unit of the VimpelCom company, boosted its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) by 15% or UAH 1 billion year over year to UAH 7.736 billion.

In the first nine months of 2018, the revenue of the company rose by 12% or UAH 1.47 billion year over year to UAH 13.1 billion.

The CAPEX indicator of the operator rose by 12.8% to UAH 2.351 billion.

In the third quarter of 2018, the operator boosted its revenue by 14.1% or UAH 609 million year over year to UAH 4.925 billion, and boosted its EBITDA by 20.6% or UAH 484 million to UAH 2.83 billion.

In the third quarter of 2018, the subscriber base of Kyivstar rose 0.5% to 26.6 million people, and the number of mobile data users rose by 23.5% to 14.5 million.

In the third quarter of 2018, the revenue of the company from fixed telephony rose by 9.9% to UAH 302 million thanks to 9.8-percent increase in the fixed broadband subscriber base of the company.

In 2017, Kyivstar boosted its EBITDA by 18.1% or UAH 1.41 billion to UAH 9.221 billion year over year.

In 2017, the company increased its revenues by 10.6% or UAH 1.582 billion to UAH 16.542 billion, of which UAH 15.338 billion was its revenue from rendering mobile communication services.

Kyivstar is part of the Ukrainian business unit of the Veon international telecom operator (formerly VimpelCom), which provides most of its services in Ukraine under the Kyivstar brand name.