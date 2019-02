On Monday, at 7:30 a.m., Enerhodar-based Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (Zaporizhia region) disconnected its third power unit from the Ukrainian unified energy grid over activation of a safety trip due to possible internal damages inside of the generator.

The NPP has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A total of five power units of the NPP are currently in operation.

The overall capacity of the said units is 4,315 MW.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zaporizhia NPP plans to overhaul its power unit 2 late in March 2019.

Zaporizhia NPP is the largest NPP in Europe.

It has six power units of the VVER-1000 type with the total capacity of 6 GW