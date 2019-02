Yanukovych’s Lawyers Appeal Against His Sentence

Lawyers for former president Viktor Yanukovych have appealed against the Obolonskyi District Court of Kyiv’s decision to sentence him to prison for treason.

This was announced on the website of the Obolonskyi District Court of Kyiv, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the announcement, lawyers from the Aver Lex law firm filed the appeal on Friday, February 22.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Obolonskyi District Court of Kyiv sentenced Yanukovych to 13 years in prison in absentia on January 24.

Yanukovych’s public defender Yurii Ryabovol appealed against the sentence on February 18.