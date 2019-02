The National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NACP) uncovered 206 violations of the rules for funding political parties in 2018.

The press service of the NACP announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the press service, 206 administrative protocols were filed and sent to court in accordance with Article 212-15 of the Administrative Code in connection with suspected violations of the rules for contributions to political parties.

In addition, 174 protocols were filed on suspicion of violation of the established procedure or deadlines for submitting political parties’ reports or financial reports were also sent to court.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACP uncovered violations in the financial reports of the Svoboda All-Ukrainian Association party and 12 other political parties in December 2018.