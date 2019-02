Kherson City Council Renames Street On Which Regional Police Department Is Located After Handziuk

The Kherson city council has renamed Kherson’s Liuteranska Street after Kateryna Handziuk, the murdered acting chief administrative officer of the Kherson Mayor’s Office and anti-corruption activist.

This was announced in a statement on the website of the city council, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Councilors renamed Liuteranska Street as Kateryna Handziuk Street at today's session of the city council," the statement said.

The Kherson Regional Police Department is located on Liuteranska Street.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has refused to provide information about the length of the investigation of Handziuk’s murder.

National Police Chief Serhii Kniazev has said that the instigators of the attack on Handziuk have been identified and brought to justice.

Assailants poured sulfuric acid on Handziuk in downtown Kherson on July 31, 2018. She later died in hospital.

The Security Service of Ukraine took over the investigation of these criminal proceedings from the National Police on November 9, 2018