The Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party’s leader and presidential candidate Yuliya Tymoshenko has accused President Petro Poroshenko of promoting dummy presidential candidates with the aim of falsifying election result protocols at polling stations.

Tymoshenko made the accusation at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Forty-four presidential candidates! This is not my first day in politics, but I have never heard the names of these politicians. Do you know why? Because this is yet another technology for falsifying the election by the current president," Tymoshenko said.

Tymoshenko believes that 30 of the 44 presidential candidates could be dummy candidates.

“Because they understanding that the law stipulates that a presidential candidate can nominate a member of a district commission, they decided to register their fake candidates to create fake and fictitious majorities in district and polling-station election commissions. This means that they are betting on falsification of protocols,” Tymoshenko said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Tymoshenko stated on February 7 that Poroshenko nominated Member of Parliament Yurii Tymoshenko as a presidential candidate in order to take votes away from her.