The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) has sent the illegal-enrichment case against Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelian to court.

The press service of the SACPO announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, an investigation established that Omelian could not have saved enough money to purchase a premium car for UAH 1.4 million and simultaneously accumulate USD 90,000 and EUR 25,000 in cash while working exclusively in public service in 2015.

The minister registered the car to his brother to avoid declaring it and to conceal his actual income, the statement said.

However, according to the SACPO, the minister and his wife operated the car from the time of its purchase.

In addition, Omelian deliberately did not include the right to use the car, the cost of purchasing it, the cost of renting a house in the suburbs of Kyiv, and the right to use a house and a land plot in his assets declarations for the period of 2015-2016.

Detectives at the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) determined that the information provided in his declarations for this period differed from the actual information by more than UAH 8 million.

The case, in which he is accused of illegal enrichment and false declaration was sent to the Solomianskyi District Court of Kyiv for consideration on its merits.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACB and the SACPO completed their investigation of Omelian on suspicion of illegal enrichment and false declaration in November 2018.