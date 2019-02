23.8% Of Pollees Questioned By Sotsis Ready To Vote For Zelenskyi, 20.3% For Poroshenko, 15.9% For Tymoshenko

A total of 23.8% of pollees questioned by the Sotsis social and marketing researches center are ready to vote for actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi; 20.3% for incumbent president, Petro Poroshenko; and 15.9% for Chairperson of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party, Yuliya Tymoshenko, at the next presidential election.

This follows from results of respective poll, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Of all questioned respondents, 70.8% expressed their certain desire to vote at the election, 20% were undecided, and 9.2% said they would not take part in the election for certain.

Besides, 5.5% of pollees are ready to vote for Chairperson of the Radical Party faction at the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Oleh Liashko; 3.2% for Lviv City Mayor, Andrii Sadovyi; and 3.1% for former chairperson of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), Ihor Smeshko.

The poll was conducted in all regions of Ukraine except occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas between February 8 and 18.

A total of 2,000 Ukrainian adult citizens took part in the poll.

The sampling error does not exceed 2.1%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in compliance with the poll conducted by the Oleksandr Razumkov's center for economic and political researches and posted by the Ukrainian News Agency on February 20, a total of 19% of reads were ready to vote for actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi; 16.8% for President Petro Poroshenko; and 13.8% Chairperson of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party, Yuliya Tymoshenko, at the next presidential election.

The respondents were asked to name the candidate they would like to vote if respective election took place next Sunday.

At the same time, 7.3% would vote for Anatolii Hrytsenko, the leader of the Civic Position; 7.1% for Yurii Boiko, non-affiliated member of the Ukrainian Parliament / co-chair of the Opposition Platform - For Life parliamentary interfactional association; 4.8% for Oleh Liashko, the leader of the Radical Party; 2.2% of vote would go for each Lviv City Mayor Andrii Sadovyi and former chairperson of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), Ihor Smeshko; 1.8% - for deputy chairperson of the Opposition bloc faction at the Verkhovna Rada, Oleksandr Vilkul; 1.7% for non-affiliated member of the Ukrainian Parliament / leader of the Nashi party, Yevhen Murayev; 1.6% for non-affiliated member of the Ukrainian Parliament / former director of the Bukovel ski resort, Oleksandr Shevchenko; and 1.2% for non-affiliated member of the Ukrainian Parliament, Yurii Tymoshenko.