NACP Finds No Violations In Kholodnytskyi's E-Declarations For 2015-2017

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has not revealed any violations after full examination of e-declarations submitted by Deputy Prosecutor General / Special Anticorruption Prosecutor Nazar Kholodnytskyi for 2015-2017.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source in the NACP.

The NACP has completed comprehensive examination of Kholodnytskyi's declarations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April 2018, the NACP started comprehensive examination of e-declarations of Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Yurii Lutsenko; Director of the National Anticorruption Bureau, Artem Sytnik; and Deputy Prosecutor General / Special Anticorruption Prosecutor, Nazar Kholodnytskyi, for 2015-2017.