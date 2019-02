The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has declared that Verkhovna Rada members Ruslan Bohdan and Valerii Dubil (both from the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association) were financing the scheme for interfering in the presidential election.

This is stated in the materials published on the SBU website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the materials, Bohdan was responsible for funding agitators, election observers and headquarters organizers.

Besides, a source in the SBU has reported that Dubil was involved in the organization of the criminal scheme as well.

Vartan Yumukyan (head of the United Ukraine party, ex-adviser to the head of the Luhansk regional administration Valerii Holenko) was responsible for organizing headquarters in the northern and central regions, Vladyslav Kovalevskyi in the west and Evhen Matveychuk in the east.

All of them were the leaders of Smart Power LLC, engaged in the research of market conditions and public opinion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SBU stated it had liquidated a scheme organized by one of the members of the Ukrainian Parliament to interfere in results of the upcoming presidential election.