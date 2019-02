Friz Asks Cabinet To Appoint SBU’s Alpha Special Forces First Deputy Commander Halahan As First Deputy Veteran

Veteran Affairs Minister Iryna Friz has proposed that the Cabinet of Ministers appoint the first deputy commander of the Security Service of Ukraine’s Alpha Center for Special Operations, Hryhorii Halahan, as the First Deputy Minister of Veteran Affairs.

The secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers announced this in a statement in response to a request from the Ukrainian News Agency.

"The relevant materials on appointment of ... Halahan H. A. as the first deputy minister of veteran affairs had been processed in accordance with the established procedure in the secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine as of February 14, 2019," the statement said.

President Petro Poroshenko’s decree No. 79 dated March 23, 2018 promoted Halahan to the rank of Major General.

He was awarded the "For Courage" Order III in 2015.

According to the law, the relevant ministers nominate candidates for posts of first deputy minister and deputy minister to the prime minister.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a commission recently selected Liudmyla Darahan, an aide to Member of Parliament Oleksii Poroshenko of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction (President Petro Poroshenko’s son), as the State Secretary for the Ministry of Veteran Affairs.