Kyiv-based Myronivskyi Khliboprodukt (MHP), one of the largest producers of poultry meat in Ukraine, has completed a deal to acquire Perutnina Ptuj (Slovenia), an international food-processing company and the largest producer of poultry meat and poultry meat products in Southeast Europe.

MHP announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, MHP became the biggest shareholder controlling more than 90% of Perutnina Ptuj," the statement said.

According to the statement, this is the first acquisition of its kind in Europe for MHP, and it is currently considering other partnerships around the world.

“Final consideration amount is subject to completion of audited results of Perutnina Ptuj due diligence for the year ended 31 December 2018,” the company said in the statement.

After agreeing the deal, the company reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining and improving on the highest national and international quality standards; protecting and creating jobs; expanding the production and development of products and recognizable brands under the existing business model.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, MHP previously signed an agreement for purchase of a 90.7% stake in Perutnina Ptuj.

MHP intends to invest about EUR 200 million in Perutnina Ptuj’s production base over a period of 4-5 years.

Perutnina Ptuj engages in poultry farming, as well as in production of semi-finished and finished products from poultry meat.

MHP increased sales of poultry meat by 11% or 60,800 tons to 593,527 tons in 2018, compared with 2017.

PJSC Myronivskyi Khliboprodukt is a vertically integrated open joint-stock company consisting of enterprises producing chicken, incubation eggs, and fodder, as well as enterprises engaging in crop cultivation. It produces chicken meat under the Nasha Riaba trademark.

Yurii Kosiuk is the founder of the company.