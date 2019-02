Ukraine Buys TVEL Nuclear Fuel For USD 374.6 Million, Westinghouse Fuel For USD 148.5 Million In 2018

In 2018, Ukraine imported nuclear fuel for a total of USD 374.621 million from the TVEL company (Russia), and for USD 148.53 million from the Westinghouse company (from its production facilities based in Sweden).

Ukrainian News Agency learnt this from respective data provided by the State Statistics Service.

In 2018, Ukraine imported nuclear fuel for a total of USD 523.151 million.

Thus, in 2018, the share of Westinghouse fuel in total imports (in monetary terms) amounted to 28.4%, of TVEL - 71.6%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2017, the imports of the nuclear fuel of the Westinghouse company to Ukraine increased by 1.6% in the terms of money to USD 164.458 million (USD 161.925 million in 2016) and imports of nuclear fuel of the TVEL company decreased by 4.6% to USD 368.964 million (USD 386.782 million in 2016).

In 2017, Westinghouse accounted for 41.4% of total imports.