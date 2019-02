The Law of Ukraine that enshrines authorities of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, President of Ukraine and the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to implement Ukraine's strategic course towards acquisition of full membership of the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), as well as elimination of a Basic Law item allowing foreign states to lease military bases in the territory of Ukraine.

The text of the law was published by the Holos Ukrainy parliamentary newspaper on February 20 and takes effect the next day, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

President Petro Poroshenko has signed the law on enshrinement in the Constitution of Ukraine of the authorities of the Verkhovna Rada, President and the Cabinet of Ministers on implementation of the strategic course of Ukraine towards the acquisition of its membership of the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), as well as on elimination of a Basic Law item that allows foreign states to lease military bases in the territory of Ukraine.

