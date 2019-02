On Thursday, Representatives of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the prosecutor's office of Zaporizhia region are holding searches at the headquarters of volunteers working for presidential candidate / Chairperson of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party, Yuliya Tymoshenko, in Zaporizhia.

A member of the Zaporizhia City Council / member of the Batkivschyna faction, Vitalii Riabtsev, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 9, the police detained a group of persons who brought brilliant green, knives and a gun with them to the venue where Tymoshenko was meeting with her voters.