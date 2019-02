The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the main conditions for state foreign borrowing in 2019 by attracting a loan of USD 630 million.

This follows from the government resolution No. 107 of February 20, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Ministry of Finance intends to attract a loan in the form of two tranches: tranche A and tranche B for a total amount in euros, which does not exceed the equivalent of USD 630 million.

The amount of each loan tranche is charged: interest income at a rate not higher than 5.9% per annum; commission for the arrangement of the loan in the amount of 0.8%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2019 Ukraine needs to pay UAH 151.02 billion, or USD 5.6 billion (at the rate of the National Bank on February 11) on foreign debts.