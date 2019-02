SBU Stops Scheme Of Interference In Presidential Election Results Organized By Rada Member

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) states it has liquidated a scheme organized by one of the members of the Ukrainian Parliament to interfere in results of the upcoming presidential election.

Deputy Head of the SBU, Viktor Kononenko, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that on Thursday, February 21, law enforcers are carrying out about 30 searches in different regions within the case upon interference in the presidential election under electoral pyramids scheme.

At the same time, Kononenko denied any searches at headquarters of political forces including the Batkivschyna party.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SBU has exposed attempts of Russian secret services to interfere in the election process in Dnipropetrovsk region.