State Fiscal Service Of Ukraine Investigating YanAir's Tax Evasion For UAH 14.3 Million

The State Fiscal Service of Ukraine is carrying our an investigation into tax evasion by director of the YanAir LTD for UAH 14.3 million during customs clearance of a Boeing 737-3B7.

This follows from court records, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Within the framework of the investigation, the Solomiyanskyi District Court of Kyiv granted the State Fiscal Service access to the YanAir's documents on February 13.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, YanAir was registered in Zhytomyr on June 15, 2012.

The fleet of the air company is based at the Kyiv International Airport named after Igor Sikorsky.

The fleet consists of two Saab 340s, three Airbus A320s, one Boeing 737-300 and one Boeing 737-400.