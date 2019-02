Wizz Air Opens Kyiv-Athens And Kyiv-Thessaloniki Flights From May 20-21

The Wizz Air company (Hungary) has opened Kyiv-Athens and Kyiv-Thessaloniki flights from May 21-21.

The air company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Ukrainian passengers already can book their flights at the price of EUR 19.99 or UAH 609.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, the Wizz Air company (Hungary) boosted passenger flow from/to Ukraine twice year over year to over 1.5 million passengers.

The company conducted over 6,000 flights from/to Ukraine.

In 2018, Wizz Air launched flights to 18 new destinations from Kyiv, Lviv and Kharkiv city airports.

The most popular destinations in 2018 were Budapest (Hungary), Warsaw (Poland), Memmingen and Dortmund (Germany), Copenhagen (Denmark) and Bratislava (Slovakia).

On the whole, in the first half of 2019, (April 1 - September 30, 2018) the average load on the overall destination network of Wizz Air made 93.6%, up 0.8 p.p. year over year.