Ukrzaliznytsia And Slovak Railways To Launch Mukachevo - Kosice Train In June

Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company and Railways of the Slovak Republic intend to launch the Mukachevo - Kosice (Slovakia) train in June.

Board chairperson of the Ukrzaliznytsia wrote this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We are still cautious about dates, but the preliminary agreements are as follows: in June, Ukrzaliznytsia will launch the Mukachevo - Kosice train,” he wrote.

According to him, the test launch of the train will take place on April 2.

Kravtsov added that the trains will be formed by the Slovak side, and the flight will last 4 hours.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelian is counting on the launch of the Mukachevo - Prague (Czech Republic) train on European railway track in 2019.