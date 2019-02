The State Judicial Administration has appointed former prosecutor Oleksii Zhukov as the acting chief of staff of the Higher Anti-Corruption Court.

The press service of the State Judicial Administration announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The State Judicial Administration of Ukraine’s order No. 56/k of February 19, 2019 appointed Zhukov Oleksii Volodymyrovych as the acting head of the Higher Anti-Corruption Court,” the statement said.

Zhukov was the deputy head of the Department of State Property and the head of the Real Estate Administration Department at the State Judicial Administration from March 28, 2018.

He was born in Kyiv on December 5, 1978.

According to media reports, entrepreneurs in the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv held protests against the appointment of Zhukov as a district prosecutor in December 2015.

They accused him of corruption, corporate raiding, and illegal enrichment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Petro Poroshenko has predicted that the Anti-Corruption Court will be operation in February.