State Budget Revenue Target Falls Short Of 1.9% In 2018

In 2018, the state budget revenue target fell short of 1.9%.

The State Treasury Service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In 2018, the state budget revenue made UAH 928.1 billion, 98.1% of the target figure.

In 2018, the revenue of the state budget exceeded respective figure of 2017 by UAH 134.7 billion or 17%.

The revenue of the general fund of the state budget was UAH 833.6 billion (98.9% of the annual target), up UAH 135.2 billion or 19.4% year over year.

The revenue of the special fund of the state budget made UAH 94.5 billion (91.1% of the annual target), down UAH 0.5 billion or 0.5% year over year.

The state budget revenue from goods imported to Ukraine made UAH 295.4 billion or 31.8% of the overall earnings.

In 2018, local budgets' revenue made UAH 562.4 billion (99.2% of the annual target).

In 2018, the earnings rose by UAH 60.3 billion or 12% year over year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the revenue of the state budget made 54.5 billion in January 2019.