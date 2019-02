State Budget Receipts From Customs Clearance Of Cars With Foreign Registration Amount To UAH 12 Billion

The State Fiscal Service (SFS) states that the state budget received more than UAH 12 billion from the customs clearance of cars with foreign registration.

The SFS said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

From November 25, 2018 to February 19, 2019, citizens of Ukraine carried out customs clearance of 195,200 vehicles with foreign registration, which were imported into the customs territory of Ukraine from January 1, 2015 until the entry into force of the new rules for the importation of such cars and are in customs temporary import or transit regimes.

The total amount of budget receipts from customs clearance of cars with foreign registration amounted to UAH 12 billion.

All customs payments that come from customs clearance of cars with foreign registration are sent to the Pension Fund of Ukraine.

At the same time, the Ministry of Finance named the customs, which registered the largest number of such cars: Kyiv city customs - 20,900 cars, Volyn - 14,700, Zakarpattia - 10,900, Lviv - 10,200, Chernivtsi - 10,000 cars.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 22, 2019, the grace period for applying the excise tax rate (ratio 0.5) for customs clearance of cars with foreign registration expires.

After this time, the owners of such cars will pay excise tax at full rate.