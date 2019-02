In compliance with a request of the State of Israel, the Interpol has put former owner of the Odesa International Airport and Finbank / businessman, Oleksandr Hranovskyi, on the wanted list.

Respective information was posted on the official website of the Interpol, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, Hranovskyi, 46, is being on the wanted list over respective request of the Israeli law enforcers.

He is suspected of fraud, forgery of documents, money laundering, provision of false information in public corporate documents.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) is carrying out an investigation within a criminal case upon abuse of office by officials of the Odesa City Council and the Odesa Airport Development limited liability company.