UN Monitoring Mission Calling On Ukraine To Increase Financing To Boost Efficiency Of Investigations Into Crim

The United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine is calling on the Ukrainian authorities to increased financing in order to boost efficiency of the investigations into the crimes against activists of Euromaidan.

Head of the Mission, Fiona Frazer, has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Mission states that only three people have received sentences for the crimes against Euromaidan, which is totally unsatisfactory.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, courts have given 48 sentences within cases upon crimes against Euromaidan activists.