Poroshenko Will Request On February 20 UN Secretary-General Guterres To Assist In Release Of Ukrainian Seamen

During his visit to New York (the United States) on February 20, President Petro Poroshenko will hand a request to assist in release of the Ukrainian navy sailors detained by the Russian Federation in the waters near the Kerch Strait over to Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres.

Press service of the President of Ukraine said this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

An initiative group has gathered signatures of 24,500 Ukrainians and 62 organizations comprising 25,000 members under the request.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 25, 2018, Russian military captured two Ukrainian motorboats and a towboat in the waters near the Kerch Strait.

Besides, they also detained 24 Ukrainian seamen including three wounded ones.