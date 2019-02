The Energoatom national nuclear power generating company's President Yurii Nedashkivskyi declared the salary received at the place of work in the amount of UAH 7.266 million for 2018.

This is said in the data posted in the State Register of Declarations of Persons Authorized to Fulfill Functions of the State or Local-Self Government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the declaration for 2018, Nedashkivskyi received a pension in the amount of UAH 128,880, the interest from the State Savings Bank - UAH 203,560.

The annual declaration states that the president of Energoatom has EUR 24,369 and USD 22,372 in cash, assets in precious (banking) metals in the amount of UAH 143,059 and stores UAH 3.96 million in Oschadbank.

Nedashkivskyi also added a Citroen C4 Cactus car to the declaration for UAH 590,000, which is registered on his wife Olena and Suzuki SX-4 for UAH 152,000, which is registered on his daughter Daria.

Besides, the declaration includes two paintings, a BMW Mountain Bike Cross Country bicycle and a Giant Bicycles bicycle, as well as Vacheron Constantin and Rolex Model: 116200 (72600) watches.

Nedashkivskyi has been the president of Energoatom since March 5, 2014.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April 2018, the Cabinet of Ministers adjusted Energoatom’s financial plan for 2018 with an increase in the expected net profit by 15.36% or UAH 50.335 million to UAH 377.962 million and net revenue by 7.45% or UAH 3.019 billion to UAH 43.542 billion.

In 2017, Energoatom suffered a net loss of UAH 1.322 billion compared with net profit in 2016 of UAH 232 million, while the company's net revenue increased by 6.71% or UAH 2.42 billion to UAH 38.488 billion year over year.

Energoatom operates four active nuclear power plants that have the total of 15 nuclear power units, including 13 of the VVER-1000 type and two VVER-440, with the total installed capacity of 13,835 MW; two hydraulic storage pumps at Tashlykska pumped storage power station (302 MW installed capacity), and two hydraulic storage pumps at Oleksandrivska hydro-electric power plant (11.5 MW).