Air Force Command Refutes Information About Detection Of Military Aircraft Over Uncontrolled Territories Of Do

The command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces refutes information about the detection of a military aircraft over the territories of Donbas not controlled by the Ukrainian government.

The press service of the Air Force Command said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On the Internet, some informational online publications spread information that allegedly on February 15, 2019 in the airspace of Ukraine in the area of ​​the JFO there was a flight of a Tu-95 type of the Air Space Force of the Russian Federation," the statement reads.

It is reported that the military aircraft of the Air Space Force of Russia was identified as a long-range anti-submarine aircraft Tu-142 of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

The plane made a test flight around the airport of Taganrog, approaching the Ukrainian border at a distance of 10 km.

All this time, its flight was accompanied by radar stations of the radio engineering troops of the Joint Forces.

It did not cross the state border and did not enter Ukraine’s airspace.

The statement also emphasizes that the duty air defense forces are on daily duty and are ready to respond quickly and in a timely manner to any aggression from the air.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier a special monitoring mission of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe reported that observers found a military plane over the territory of Donbas uncontrolled by the Ukrainian government on February 15.