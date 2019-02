The Kherson Regional Council’s head Vladyslav Manher, who suspected of organizing the murder of acting chief administrative officer of the Kherson Mayor’s Office and anti-corruption activist Kateryna Handziuk, has surrendered his passport to law-enforcement authorities, but he is not wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet because such devices are not available in Kherson.

Dmytro Ilchenko, one of Manher’s lawyers, announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

“Wearing an electronic bracelet is among the preventive measures, but he is currently not wearing one because there are no free ones in Kherson,” he said.

According to him, Manher will wear a monitoring bracelet as soon as one is found.

The lawyer also said that his client has already surrendered his passport for traveling abroad.

Manher’s defense team plans to file an appeal against the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv’s decision to order his arrest and set bail at UAH 2.5 million on February 20.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv recently ordered Manher’s arrest and set bail at UAH 2.5 million.

He was later released after posting bail.