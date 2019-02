Court Bans State Fiscal Service From Withdrawing Documents From U.S. Law Enforcers On Transfer Of USD 75 Milli

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv has refused to allow the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine to get access to the documents kept by U.S. law enforcement bodies that might prove transfer of USD 75 million by former president Viktor Yanukovych and the Party of Regions to former Yanukovych's adviser, Paul Manafort, in the period of 2006-2014.

This follows from court records, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has gotten access to the documentation of a fictitious company on the case upon transfer of USD 750,000 from Party of Regions' black accounts to Manafort.