The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has stopped an attempt of the Russian secret services to prepare disruption of the electoral process after the first round of the upcoming presidential election.

Deputy Head of the SBU, Viktor Kononenko, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said Russia would continue trying to not recognize the election in Ukraine using artificially created situations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Head of the External Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Yehor Bozhok, states that Russia had allocated USD 350 million to its intelligence services to interfere in the presidential and parliamentary elections in Ukraine in 2019.